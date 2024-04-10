Madison County business says they were given less than 30 days to leave Richmond Centre

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kayla Vinsant has always wanted to create and design, and she gets to do just that at her new store, Warehouse Clothing in Somerset.

She says, "We make probably 90% of what we sell here."

The store opened last Monday, but it all started in Richmond. About 10 years ago, Vinsant and her mom bought Richmond’s Wildcat Warehouse and it became Campus Warehouse. It's in the Richmond Centre.

Vinsant says it was a dream come true, and it’s an idea that still gets her excited.

She says, “I made shirts at home...so for that many people... We had a line...it's just something I never thought would, would happen."

Then things changed. Vinsant says she got a letter from Foundry Commercial, a North Carolina based business that she says manages the Richmond Centre.

"Yesterday... I got a certified letter in the mail saying our lease had been terminated, we had to be out by April 30th. I had not spoke to anyone, that was news to me,” says Vinsant.

Campus Warehouse is under a month-to-month lease. The owners say they'd shown interest in signing a longer lease but never heard back from representatives about it. LEX 18 reached out to Foundry Commercial's senior real estate manager, who declined to comment. LEX 18 also reached out to two more businesses associated with Richmond Centre and has not heard back.

Vinsant says, "I didn’t even think this was a possibility. The Richmond Centre has 10 empty spots. I thought it was a mistake."

LoopNet shows that Jersey Mike’s is set to take their spot. Vinsant says she spoke with the restaurant’s owner, who said he didn’t realize what was happening. This female-owned small business considers itself more than just a retail shop but a community-based business. With only weeks to move, they have a lot of work to do, and options are limited.

Vinsant says, "He was just under the impression that we were going to relocate in the Richmond Centre. So I think it's bad for both parties what the Richmond Centre to both of us."

The owners say they are committed to this community and will continue to look for another place for the campus warehouse."We will reopen. I mean, the brand does too well, we love the community too much—it's not the community's fault—so, we definitely will,” says Vinsant.

The business owners say that the company that manages the Richmond Centre offered both larger and smaller locations, which they said would not work for their business and layout.

They said after the Richmond Centre location closes, they may focus more on online sales until they can find a new location. The Somerset location is still open.