Madison County Deputy arrested for DUI following crash

Posted at 10:23 PM, Jul 21, 2024

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police’s Richmond Post is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an off-duty Madison County Deputy, Jonathon Thompson.

Officials say they got the call from the Madison County Sheriff's Office asking for investigating assistance for the two-vehicle crash that involved Thompson.

They say the incident happened around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday on Charlie Norris Road near Four Mile Road.

KSP says investigations show that a 2019 Maverick Sport CAN-AM -- driven by Jonathon Thompson -- was heading down a gravel road.

Thompson made a right onto Charlie Norris Road, pulling in front of a 2019 motorcycle that was being driven by 21-year-old Preston Lambart. Lambart was taken to UK hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Reports say Thompson showed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

He's charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 1st and 2nd offense.

 
The investigation is ongoing.

