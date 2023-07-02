Madison County Health Department warns of infant botulism

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Madison County Health Department is warning about infant botulism after they say there have been two cases identified.

It's a serious and potential deadly poisoning caused by bacteria that attacks the body's nerves.

It can cause problems with breathing and paralysis.

Officials say infants can be exposed through honey or contaminated soil.

Signs in babies often show up first as constipation, trouble feeding, and a face that appears flat.

Symptoms can develop to loss of muscle control in the limbs and head, a weak cry, and difficulty breathing.

If you suspect your child has been exposed to the bacteria, contact medical help immediately.