Madison County home catches on fire after being hit by lightning overnight

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Red Lick Volunteer Fire Department reports that a Madison County home caught fire overnight after being struck by lightning.

According to officials, they responded to the call around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, and when arriving on the scene, they found "heavy smoke that was increasingly rapid."

Officials say that everyone in the home was woken up by the lightning hitting the home and were able to get out safely.

Further, officials report that the home has "only smoke and water damage."

The Red Lick Volunteer Fire Department says they were assisted on the scene by the Madison County Fire Department.