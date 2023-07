RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison reports that an inmate at the Madison County Detention Center was found dead Monday morning.

The coroner says the man was found around 1:00 a.m. during routine cell checks.

The man is believed to be from Texas and the coroner is working on notifying next of kin.

The body was sent to the Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort to determine the cause of death.