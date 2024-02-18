Madison County man arrested after overnight police standoff

MADISON CONUTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man was brought into custody and faces several charges after an altercation with law enforcement Saturday night.

According to reports from WBON TV out of Richmond, officers responded to the area of Shady Oaks and Rose Trace, which is in the Moberly area of Madison County, for a shots fired call.

Kentucky State Police were on scene, reportedly trying to talk to a man who was refusing to surrender himself to authorities.

Just after 8 a.m., WBON reported the man was taken into custody.

That man, identified as Ryan Oller, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment.

No injuries have been reported in connection to this incident.