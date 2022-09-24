Madison County man sentenced to 20 years for the production of child pornography

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man from Richmond was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Scotty Dale Johnson, 51, was sentenced Thursday for the production of child pornography.

According to his plea agreement, Johnson had created a Snapchat account where he pretended to be a teenage girl. Using that account Johnson would friend teenage boys and engage in sexual conversations.

One victim eventually became suspicious of the account and reported it to law enforcement. Once officers obtained a warrant for the account, they discovered that Johnson was corresponding with over 1000 individuals, including minors.

Johnson pled guilty in March of 2021. Under federal law, he must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence.