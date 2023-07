RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Severe storms on June 25 wreaked havoc on Madison County causing roof damage, downed power lines, and more.

Public entities are encouraged to report any storm damage to the Madison County Emergency Management Agency.

This includes damage to schools, medical facilities, places of worship, factories, and other areas that are not private homes.

Damage can be reported by calling Madison County EMA at 859-624-4787.

Reports will be taken until Monday, July 10 at 4:30 p.m.