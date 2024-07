RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Law enforcement have issued a call for help in finding a man with multiple active warrants.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is looking 35-year-old Richard Clark of Richmond.

Clark has active warrants for attempted murder, 1st degree strangulation and 1st degree wanton endangerment.

According to the sheriff's office, Clark may be armed so anyone who may see him should not approach or try to apprehend him.

If you see Clark, contact Madison County 911 immediately.