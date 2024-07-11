Madison County Sheriff's Office issues Golden Alert for missing Berea woman

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Madison County Sheriff's Office has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Berea woman.

According to officials, 67-year-old Sherry Fugate was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10.

Officials say Fugate reportedly went to St. Joseph Hospital in Berea on Thursday morning.

She is described as 5' tall, around 180 pounds, with blue eyes and brown/gray hair. Fugate was last seen wearing a black skirt, a red t-shirt with a Georgia "G" on the front, and white tennis shoes.

According to officials, Fugate has a mental health condition and requires daily medication that she does not have with her.

She is believed to be hitchhiking to Rome, Georgia, and is entered as a missing person in Georgia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 859-624-4776 or 859-623-1511.