Madison County Sheriff's Office warns residents of 'fake violation notice' scam

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Madison County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a "fake violation notice" scam, which a person in Richmond received, demanding money as payment.

According to the sheriff's office, a Richmond resident received a fake citation in the mail and was demanded to pay $6,000.

The sheriff's office says that the citation is fraudulent and was not issued by law enforcement or a court authority.

According to the sheriff's office, if you receive a similar notice in the mail, they warn not to send any money or provide personal information. Instead, contact local law enforcement or the district court to verify the legitimacy of any citation.