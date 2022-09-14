Watch Now
Madison County Sheriff's Office searching for missing inmate

Madison County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page
Posted at 2:50 PM, Sep 14, 2022
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Madison County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing inmate after he escaped custody.

Officers say that 36-year-old Daniel Diles escaped from custody during court proceedings around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Diles was last seen barefoot wearing a white t-shirt and orange pants. He was in court on charges that he was possessing a controlled substance (heroin) while being held at the Madison County Detention Center.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (859) 623-1511 or the Kentucky State Police at (859) 623-2404.

