Madison County teen hit and killed

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tuesday evening, police say 16-year-old Brady Corbin, a student at Madison Southern, was hit by a car while walking with his parents along Big Hill Road.

Officers say it happened right by Christmas Ridge Road, about a mile and a half away from Berea College.

People who live or work in that area say they're concerned about safety because of drivers not obeying the 35-mile-per-hour speed limit.

Berea Police Chief Eric Scott says Corbin is also the second pedestrian killed on this stretch.

"When you go to the state to say hey, we need you guys to change something, they're going to need data to show why. So that's the first step. We're going to show them the data," said Chief Scott.

As far as what's next, he says it comes down to reaching out to the state since it's a state-maintained road.

For now, officials have begun pulling traffic data from that road in years past to present to the state.