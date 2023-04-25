Madison Middle School's Beta Club collects donations for small local animal rescue

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — After weeks of hard work, Madison Middle School's Beta Club is presenting Caring Hearts Feline Rescue with donations collected by the entire school. As students and staff met their new furry friends at Richmond’s PetSmart, the club's 8th-grade president, Grace Wilson, shared that the project has been a learning experience.

Wilson says, "It's really necessary that we get everybody involved. If there's something that's near and dear to you... And you need to really step up and make a difference in that."

A few weeks ago, Madison Middle 6th grade teacher Dena Masters, met with the rescue to save a kitten of her own. When she told her students about the new rescue, they knew they wanted to get involved.

"A lot of them were very excited about bringing in supplies and donations and wanted to help out because they saw that the kittens and cats were in need of that to try to help them. Some of them could have died without the care of caring hearts,” says Masters.

The rescue's leaders explain that although they've been around for decades, they're a small operation. They rely on their partnership with Richmond’s PetSmart and community donations to help continue their mission.

Virginia Bratcher with Caring Hearts Feline Rescue, says, "We have so many that come to us that need homes, and the more money and donations that we get for adoptions it helps take care of all the cats get them off the street and just help them to get into a safe place, into a nice, loving forever home."

Bratcher says the $200 and hundreds of items like food, blankets, toys, and more that they collected will go a long way. This club's president says she knows that students and younger people can come together to make a difference.

Wilson says, "Young people I think are very, very efficient in making things happen and that if you set your mind to it, you can definitely achieve great things."

These students are working to help find more of their new furry friends' safe homes.

Caring Hearts Feline Rescue says the best ways to donate are by visiting their website. Donations can also be made by contacting Virginia Bratcher by asking for her at Richmond’s PetSmart.