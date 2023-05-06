Magee's closing its doors after 67 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington business that's served the community for almost 70 years announced it is closing up shop.

Magee's Baking Company posted on its Facebook page that it will be shutting down after 67 years of baking on Main Street.

The owners of the bakery shared a message of thanks in their closing post saying in part:

"We would like to thank our loyal customers who stood by us throughout the years watching us grow. And, for understanding why we needed to make some changes along the way to keep up with Lexington’s ever growing food industry and new businesses.

Thank you for allowing us to do what we loved, while serving your family for generations."

Magee's will be open Saturday, May 13 and Sunday May 14 for customers to say their final goodbyes and buy what's left of their inventory of cookies, doughnuts, croissants and other pastries.

The owners say they may be open the following weekend based on how much inventory they have after May 14.

Also, there are no longer online or phone orders available.

Magee's is located at 726 East Main Street.