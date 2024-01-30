Magic Johnson visits Georgetown, Toyota plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Magic was in the air today in Scott County, quite literally. Basketball legend Magic Johnson visited Georgetown for the day.

His Los Angeles Lakers-branded plane touched down at the Georgetown Scott County Regional Airport on Tuesday.

Magic snapped some photos with the airport employees before heading to the Toyota plant to talk to the workers there.

We were able to have a chat with Magic before he left. He told us he is the founder of the food service company that services Toyota, Sodexo Magic.

"It's great to come and say hello. Last time I was here was back in 2019. Due to COVID, I haven't been back. There are great people at Toyota making incredible cars, so it's great to be here."

Magic said next time he comes, he wants to see coach Calipari at a UK basketball game. We'll have more from our meeting with Magic coming up on LEX 18 News at 11.

