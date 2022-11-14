Four in critical condition after Magoffin County school bus with students on board crashes

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — There has been a serious bus accident in Magoffin County involving students, and four are in critical condition.

Magoffin County Judge Executive Matthew Wireman tells LEX 18 the bus was heading on route 40 to Salyersville when the bus crashed Monday morning. The Salyersville Fire Department says the bus went down an embankment and landed on its side.

Salyersville Independent, Ritt Mortimer

Wireman says two students were flown out and the rest who were injured were transported by ground to surrounding hospitals. Four are in critical condition.

The bus driver was also injured, according to Wireman, and flown out. There were a total of 21 students, as well as the bus driver, on board at the time.

Kentucky, we have some tough news. There has been a serious bus accident in Magoffin County involving children. @KyStatePolice is on the scene and we are responding swiftly. Please join me in praying for all those involved. We will continue to share updates as available. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 14, 2022

Magoffin County Schools Board of Education confirmed students on that bus ranged from elementary to high school age. There are five total schools in the district.

Salyersville Fire said they have a large tow truck that hauls semis in the area. They hope that'll help them pull the bus out of the embankment.

This is a developing story.