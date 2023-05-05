Magoffin County Schools investigating 'inappropriate communication' between teacher and student

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Magoffin County Schools are investigating an incident that happened this week that they say was "inappropriate communication" between a middle school teacher and a high school student.

The school district says the incident they are referring to happened on Tuesday, May 2nd. According to the district, school personnel immediately turned this matter over to the Kentucky State Police and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services for investigation and initiation of any criminal prosecution.

"The teacher in question is no longer employed by Magoffin County Schools," the district says in a statement. "We take the safety of our children seriously and want their parents and families to know that their safety, education, and best interests are always our priority."

The name of the teacher involved was not identified by the district.