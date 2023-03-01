Watch Now
Main Event entertainment center sets opening date in Lexington

LEX 18
Posted at 12:31 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 12:31:08-05

(LEX 18) — Main Event Lexington has announced its opening date for Wednesday, March 29. Doors open to the public at 12 p.m.

A grand opening celebration kicks off March 31 with a ribbon cutting ceremony from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The company says the first 200 people in line March 31 will receive free laser tag for a year, for more details visit mainevent.com/lexington.

The 50,000-square-foot venue features games and activities like laser tag, video games, gravity ropes, virtual reality and billiards, 22 state-of-the-art bowling lanes, and Main Event’s new in-center dining restaurant experience called Family Kitchen.

Main Event is located at 240 Canary Road. It's the first location in Lexington and the 2nd location in the state.

