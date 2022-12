LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Flights are heading back on schedule after the landing gear of a private aircraft collapsed at the Blue Grass Airport, delaying some flights.

Officials say it happened at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The plane was on the main runway for a while but has since been towed off. The runway is back open.

The plane landed safely and no one was injured, Blue Grass officials say.