Maintenance work needed on two scanning machines at Blue Grass Airport, will take a few days to fix

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — There were longer than normal lines at Blue Grass Airport on Tuesday morning due to two of three scanning machines being down amid post-holiday travel.

A TSA spokesperson says maintenance work is needed on the scanning machines and says the repairs will take a few days to fix. The TSA is still trying to get maintenance crews to the airport.

The TSA says travelers are recommended to arrive 2-3 hours ahead of flight time to avoid missed flights.

Passengers are being asked to pack as much as they can in their bags to save time. Loose articles must fit in a bin or your bag. Checking baggage at the gate will save time as well.