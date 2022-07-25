LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A doorbell camera and an accompanying Vivint sign in the yard did nothing to deter a porch pirate from stealing a package off a Lexington porch Friday.

The thief was caught in the act and got away with about $100 worth of goods.

Disabled Marine Corps veteran Michelle Turner was home when it happened.

"First I was mad, mad that he had the nerve to do that," Turner said.

Then, she felt violated.

"Knowing that they're just feet away from where I am, it's just nerve-wracking," she said.

As of July 14th, stealing a package off someone's porch is a class D felony. That means thieves could face 1 to 5 years behind bars.

"Regardless of the value, we all work hard and just don't want our money stolen off our front porch and that is basically the equivalent of what's happening," she said.

Turner said she wants the thief to be held accountable, knowing it'll bring her some peace. But for now, she and her husband are extremely cautious. For example, they are making sure their college-aged daughters are escorted inside when they come home at night.

"My husband or I will be out there watching them pull in and come in just because that hits you close to home," she said.

Turner is also grateful to have Spud, her service and protection dog.

"Thank God I have Spud to protect me if something ever happened, he ever tried to break in," she said.

She also has caring neighbors who have come together to track down the thief who they believe lives nearby.

"There's so much separation between people and I think having good neighbors really helps," she said.

With their help, along with Lexington Police, Turner believes he'll be caught soon.

As for what was taken, Turner says the company is re-sending the products to her.