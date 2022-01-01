Watch
Malakai Roberts honored at Vrbo Citrus Bowl for bravery, resilience

6-year-old Malakai Roberts was honored at the Vrbo Citrus Bowl Halftime for his resilience and bravery since he was shot and left blind about one year ago.
Posted at 3:05 PM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 15:05:23-05

ORLANDO, Fl. (LEX 18) — Lexington boy Malakai Roberts was honored in front of thousands at halftime of the Vrbo Citrus Bowl.

He was recognized for the amount of bravery and resilience he's shown since he was shot and left blind over one year ago.

Cacy Roberts, Malakai's mother says his whole attitude surrounding the situation is amazing.

"He has so much character that most adults don't have, and that's what makes him so unique and that's why I'm so proud of him," she said.

Vrbo paid for the eight-day trip down to Orlando.

