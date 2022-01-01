Malakai Roberts honored at Vrbo Citrus Bowl for bravery, resilience

ORLANDO, Fl. (LEX 18) — Lexington boy Malakai Roberts was honored in front of thousands at halftime of the Vrbo Citrus Bowl.

He was recognized for the amount of bravery and resilience he's shown since he was shot and left blind over one year ago.

Cacy Roberts, Malakai's mother says his whole attitude surrounding the situation is amazing.

"He has so much character that most adults don't have, and that's what makes him so unique and that's why I'm so proud of him," she said.

Vrbo paid for the eight-day trip down to Orlando.