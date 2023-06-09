Man accused of killing deputy faces additional charges in northern Kentucky

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The man accused of shooting and killing a Scott County deputy is now facing additional charges in northern Kentucky.

A Kenton County grand jury indicted Steven Sheangshang today on charges of burglary and being a persistent felony offender.

The grand jury says Sheangshang broke into a home in Kenton County on May 17, two days before he's accused of killing Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley.

Sheangshang faces murder, robbery, and assault charges in connection with the events on that day.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Kenton County on June 26.

The full indictment can be viewed below: