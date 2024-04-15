Man accused of killing Scott Co. sheriff's deputy pleads guilty to NKY charges

The man accused of killing a Scott County sheriff's deputy, Steven Sheangshang, pleaded guilty in Kenton County Circuit Court today.

He's charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders did not offer any plea deals and recommended to the judge the maximum sentence of 20 years.

Sheangshang is also charged with the murder of Deputy Caleb Conley during a traffic stop in May of 2023.

Investigators say he then headed into Lexington, where he allegedly shot another man before he was arrested.

He's scheduled to be sentenced on June 10.