Man accused of making threats toward school

EMINENCE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Louisville man is charged with terroristic threatening after investigators say he caused a school to go on lockdown while class was in session.

28-year-old Jenerro Mack-Goldsmith is also charged with falsely reporting an incident.

Police say two weeks ago, Mack-Goldsmith made a false report about a theft using a fake name and number.

On Thursday, investigators say that the same name and number were used to "make a credible threat of violence to Eminence Independent School," demanding his two children to be released to him or "he would shoot anyone who attempted to stop him."

The schools went on lockdown on Thursday due to the threat and closed on Friday.

Mack-Goldsmith was arrested on Saturday. He's booked at the Oldham County Detention Center.