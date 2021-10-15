Man accused of raping pregnant woman at Lexington spa

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested in Richmond this week and accused of raping a woman in Lexington who was nearly nine months pregnant.

The woman had gone to Rest Assured Massage and Spa on Alysheba Way for a “pre-natal massage” in July. The woman reported that the man giving the massage grabbed her from behind and raped her at the end of the massage, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.

The victim told police that she was “fearful to retaliate due to being so far along in her pregnancy and concern for her baby,” according to the complaint.

The man, identified in court records as 30-year-old Tyler Isaacs of Richmond, is charged with first-degree rape, according to court records. As of Friday, he was being held in the Fayette County Detention Center on a $100,000 full cash bond, according to court and jail records.

Isaacs admitted in an interview with police to having “intercourse” with the victim, but he said he’d never before “done anything like what he did to the victim” during an appointment, according to the criminal complaint.