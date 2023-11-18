Man arrested after 1 injured in Waco shooting

WACO, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, was called to a shooting outside a home on Gravel Lick Road in Waco around 5 p.m. Friday.

Police say their initial investigation indicates that 58-year-old Steve N. Dargavell and 34-year-old Jonah L. Skaggs got into an altercation outside the home.

During the fight, Dargavell allegedly shot a firearm, hitting Skaggs. Skaggs was transported to UK Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

KSP says Dargavell was later found at a residence on Dreyfus Road and arrested.

He is being held at the Madison County Detention Center and is charged with assault and wanton endangerment.

This is an ongoing investigation.

