Lexington man arrested after 9-month-old suffers life-threatening injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man was arrested and charged Wednesday after a 9-month-old child suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say they were dispatched to a house on Whitney Avenue in Lexington on Tuesday, July 25, around 6 a.m. for a welfare check.

Police say they went to the house after a 9-month-old child arrived at a local hospital with reported life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police say they learned the child was assaulted by their father.

28-year-old Syied Malik-Kawon Epps was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault.

Epps is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.