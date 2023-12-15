Watch Now
News

Actions

Man arrested after allegedly tying up employees during robbery

Houtz Suspect.jpg
Clark County Detention Center
Houtz Suspect.jpg
Posted at 4:12 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 16:14:55-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested Friday after allegedly tying up employees at a Lexington CVS during a robbery.

On Thursday around 3:30 a.m., Lexington police responded to the CVS on Old Todds Road for reports of a robbery.

Officers learned that the suspect entered the store with a firearm and demanded narcotics. The suspect then pointed the firearm at employees and tied them up. He then fled the store with prescription narcotics.

Lexington police say they were able to identify the suspect using their real-time intelligence center and Flock license plate readers.

On Friday, 34-year-old Joel Houtz was arrested in Clark County. He is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of kidnapping, and robbery. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18