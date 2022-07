LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested following a crash involving four vehicles at the intersection of Oliver Lewis Way and Newtown Pike along Main Street.

According to officials, the man hit a car near New Circle Road and Broadway then fled the scene. He proceeded to hit four cars on Oliver Lewis and Newtown Pike.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is no word on charges yet.

