Man arrested after multi-county pursuit early Christmas morning

(LEX 18) — A man was arrested after he led police on a multi-county pursuit from Scott County through Lexington and Woodford County early Christmas morning.

According to the arrest citation, a Georgetown Police Department officer says he observed a car around 1:55 a.m. heading inbound on Lexington Road near Mary Lynn driving at a high rate of speed. The officer noted that the vehicle was riding in between two lanes before coming to a stop and making an improper U-turn.

The arrest citation states that the vehicle accelerated and headed south on Lexington Road; that's when the officer says he initiated his emergency equipment just prior to the Fayette County line in an attempt to make a traffic stop.

The officer says the vehicle then proceeded to reach speeds of 80 to 90 miles per hour and eventually merged onto I-75 south. According to the arrest citation, the vehicle then drove inbound on Newtown Pike, west on New Circle, and then made a U-turn over the median and headed eastbound.

According to the officer, the vehicle went east on New Circle before taking the Leestown Road exit and heading into Woodford County.

The vehicle swerved off the road and entered a property off Leestown Road, striking two fences, traveling down an embankment, and stopping near a creek, according to the arrest citation. The officer says the male driver then took off on foot.

According to the arrest citation, there was a female passenger that told officers that she asked the man "to stop and let her out multiple times." Officers discovered an EBT card in the man's wallet with the name Creyton Jones.

Officers on the scene used a K-9 to attempt to track Jones, but were unable to locate him, according to the arrest citation.

The arrest citation states that around 5:44 a.m., another officer observed a man walking on I-64 near the westbound rest stop who matched the description of Jones.

The officer said he was able to identify Jones from his license photo.

According to the arrest citation, police also found multiple open liquor containers inside the vehicle.

Jones was arrested and taken to the Scott County Detention Center.

He is charged with the following:

