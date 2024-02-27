Man arrested after shots fired in Franklin County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested Monday after several shots were fired in Franklin County.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of shots fired near the 4200 block of Devil's Hollow Road.

The caller reported seeing a person firing six to seven shots from a white Volvo while driving toward Bryant Benson Road.

When deputies arrived in the area of 400 Bryant Benson Road, they reported that more shots were fired. Shortly after, deputies detained 40-year-old William Morrison.

Morrison was charged with driving with a suspended license, receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and tampering with physical evidence.

Police say no one was hurt. This is an ongoing investigation.