NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested late Friday night after Nicholasville police responded to a reckless driver 911 call near Brannon Crossing.

The man fled that area and ended up in the Don Franklin Mitsubishi car lot on Lexington Road, where he crashed into several parked cars.

According to officials, the driver was Jacob Carlson, who was intoxicated.

Carlson is being charged with reckless driving, fleeing the scene and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.