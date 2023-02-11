Man arrested and charged after threatening family in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested and charged after an incident that occurred this morning around 9:30 in Mercer County.

According to police, a man was intoxicated and was firing a gun inside his home while threatening his family.

Police say that 911 was called and when they arrived on the scene, everyone in the home was able to get out safely but the man refused to come out.

The man eventually came out of the house with the gun and complied with orders.

The scene was cleared around 12:30 p.m.

Officials say the suspect has been identified as Shawn Brodeur. He is charged with wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening, and tampering with physical evidence.