Man arrested, charged after Lexington slow-speed chase pleads not guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man who led police on a slow-speed chase through the east side of Lexington on Monday morning has pled not guilty.

The Lexington Police Department has charged 45-year-old Timothy Davis with Kidnapping (Adult), Fleeing/Evading Police - 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment - 1st Degree, and Criminal Mischief – 1st Degree. Davis entered the not guilty plea in court on Tuesday.

The car traveled about five miles per hour during the entirety of the chase. The driver—traveling in a black Hyundai Sonata—pulled into the driveway of a home on Breckenridge before turning himself in.

Police say at around 8:19 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the intersection of E. Seventh Street and Jackson Street for a reported abduction of a female. Officers located the suspected vehicle on Mapleleaf Drive and initiated a traffic stop.

During the stop, the female victim was able to escape from the vehicle. Police say Davis fled the traffic stop at a low speed and eventually stopped. He was taken into custody in the 500 block of Breckenridge Street.

According to Davis's arrest citation, he was driving on a suspended license and "caused/created [a] substantial risk of physical injury or death to others."

The citation also states he reversed into a police cruiser and therefore "intentionally damaged police property." Davis drove through medians/grass, failed to yield to traffic, and drove through a parking lot, according to the citation.

A preliminary hearing for Davis is set for 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17. He's being held on a $10,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online, or through the P3 tips app.