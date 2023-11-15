Watch Now
Man arrested, charged following shots fired in Lexington

Posted at 10:41 AM, Nov 15, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested Tuesday night after Lexington police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Avon and North Limestone.

According to police, there were no injuries but property damage to a residence and vehicle.

Police say Christopher Bain is charged with discharging a firearm within the urban community, public intoxication of a controlled substance, first-degree wanton endangerment, menacing, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and third-degree criminal mischief residential rental property.

This is an ongoing investigation.

