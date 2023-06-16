Man arrested for allegedly trying to burn down Mary Todd Lincoln House

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is in jail Friday night for allegedly trying to burn down the Mary Todd Lincoln House.

Lexington police say 29-year-old Santosh Sharma was seen with a hammer and gasoline behind the historic site.

Investigators say he was actively pouring the accelerant on the home with a lighter in his pocket when police arrived.

Sharma is charged with menacing, criminal trespassing, and attempted arson. He is lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.