Man arrested for possession of explicit material involving children

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Hart County man has been arrested and charged after police say that he was in possession of explicit photos and videos of children.

According to a release from the Kentucky State Police, 44-year-old Anwar Barbour from Camner was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12.

A KSP detective received a complaint that Barbour was in possession of the explicit content on his phone while living in Taylor County. His phone was then seized and sent to the KSP Electronic Crime Branch where the phone was examined, according to the release.

Barbour was interviewed and arrested on Friday after the examination of his phone and taken to the Taylor County Detention Center. An investigation is ongoing.