Man arrested in connection to Whitley County murder, police say

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested in connection to a Whitley County murder that happened on January 4, according to police.

The Whitley County Sheriff's Department reports that 73-year-old Charles Ohler was found dead in his home.

During the investigation, police say that evidence led them to 73-year-old Michael Boyd Connor as a potential suspect, and on January 8, police searched his residence.

According to police, on January 9, around 10:15 a.m., Connor was arrested and charged with the murder of Ohler.

The arrest citation states that Connor shot Ohler following an argument.

Connor is lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.