Man arrested in connection to Winchester Road shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested Friday in connection to a shooting that happened on Winchester Road last week.

On March 17, around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Winchester Road for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While police were investigating the scene, another man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. That man also had reported non-life-threatening injuries.

Using intelligence, license plate readers, and traffic cameras, detectives identified and located the suspect.

28-year-old Mark Conley was arrested Friday and charged with assault and other unrelated warrants.

Conley is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.