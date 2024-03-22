Watch Now
News

Actions

Man arrested in connection to Winchester Road shooting

Untitled design (2).png
Fayette County Detention Center
Untitled design (2).png
Posted at 5:58 PM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 17:58:34-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested Friday in connection to a shooting that happened on Winchester Road last week.

On March 17, around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Winchester Road for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While police were investigating the scene, another man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. That man also had reported non-life-threatening injuries.

Using intelligence, license plate readers, and traffic cameras, detectives identified and located the suspect.

28-year-old Mark Conley was arrested Friday and charged with assault and other unrelated warrants.

Conley is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center. 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18