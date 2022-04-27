Man arrested in connection to wreck on I-75, fleeing the scene

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Lexington Police have arrested a man in connection to a crash and fleeing the scene Wednesday evening.

According to Lexington Police, the suspect was involved in a crash on I-75 Southbound near mile marker 118 involving a semi-truck. After the crash occurred, the suspect fled the scene.

There were no injuries in the crash. Police found a "handgun and contraband" in the suspect's vehicle.

Police say they arrested the suspect around 6 p.m. near the Kearney Hills Golf Course.

Police are still working on charges at this time. His identity has not been at this time.

