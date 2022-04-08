Man arrested in connection with 2021 shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police have charged a man in connection with a shooting that occurred in 2021.

41-year-old Kenneth Wadkins was arrested and charged with murder for the death of Wesley Brown II.

Back in January of 2021, Lexington Police responded to a call about shots fired at the 500-block of Breckenridge Street. Officers found Brown, and he was transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Brown died on February 4th, 2021.

Wadkins is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.