Man arrested in connection with Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting in June.

On June 30th at 11 p.m. Police were called to Bold Bidder Drive for shots fired. Once on scene, officers located shell casings and property damage.

A child was transported to a local hospital and was reported with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police arrested Hunter Ellington, 19, and have charged him in connection to the shooting.

Ellington faces second-degree assault, two counts of wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and tampering with physical evidence.

Ellington is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.