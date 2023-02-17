Watch Now
Man arrested in Danville after making threats with a knife

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested Thursday evening at a home on Adams Street in Danville after he made threats involving a knife.

According to Danville Police, 27-year-old Jacob Weis was standing in the kitchen yelling and talking incoherently.

Officers attempted to deescalate the situation with Weis but were unable to.

Weis became more aggressive with police and resisted arrest, forcing one officer to deploy a taser.

After the taser was used, Weis was taken into custody without incident.

Police say that after investigating, it was determined that Weis had armed himself with a knife and threatened to kill the other adults in the home. Weis was not armed with the knife when police arrived on the scene but was discovered during investigation.

Weis was uninjured but taken to Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center for suspected methamphetamine use.

After being medically cleared, Weis was lodged in the Boyle County Detention Center and will face the following charges:

  • first degree wanton endangerment
  • third degree terroristic threatening
  • resisting arrest
  • second degree disorderly conduct
