LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police responded to a disorder on Versailles Road near the Day's Motor Lodge in Lexington Sunday around 5 p.m.

Officials say the disorder involved a potentially wanted subject.

When officers attempted to arrest the man, he assaulted an officer and barricaded himself into a room.

The subject was eventually arrested without further incident, and has been transported to the detention center.

The subject has been charged with warrants and 3rd degree assault.