Man charged after allegedly driving over 3 times legal limit with 5-year-old in car

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Georgia man is in jail Friday night after police say he was driving under the influence in Powell County with a child in the car.

Around 5:30 p.m., police were called to the 28-mile marker of the Mountain Parkway eastbound for reports of a reckless driver.

The caller told authorities that a white Kia was unable to maintain its lane and pulled over into the shoulder multiple times.

Deputy Hunter Martin with the Powell County Sheriff's Office located and followed the car for about a mile. During that time, the car almost went into the median and almost hit a guardrail before Deputy Martin conducted a traffic stop.

38-year-old Jackie Caudill of Georgia was arrested. Police say Caudill's BAC was over three times the legal limit, and he had urinated on himself while driving.

Police say there was also a 5-year-old in the car.

Caudill was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, wanton endangerment, and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

Caudill is being held at the Powell County Detention Center.

