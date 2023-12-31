Man charged for assaulting Lexington Police officer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One man was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning and is now facing several charges for attacking a Lexington Police officer.

According to LPD, officers responded to West New Circle Road near the Catalina Motel just after 5 a.m. for a possible domestic situation

When officers got on scene, they found a man who was disorderly.

While officers talked to the man, officials say the man attacked one of the officers.

The officer deployed a taser and the man was detained.

He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The officer attacked was not hurt.

Lexington Police told LEX 18 the man is charged with the following:

4th degree assault domestic violence

1st degree strangulation

3rd degree assault of a police officer

Criminal Mischief

The identity of the man charged has not been released at this time.