Man charged in connection with death of Crystal Rogers

A Nelson County man has been charged in connection to the death of Crystal Rogers.

WDRB reports that 32-year-old Joseph L. Lawson pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of criminal conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Crystal Rogers was reported missing on July 5, 2015.

WDRB reports that the indictment says the crime was committed in Nelson County on July 3 and/or July 4, 2015.

The indictment says Lawson “agreed to aid one or more

persons in the planning or commission of the crime or an attempt or solicitation to commit the crime when he, and/or, a co-conspirator intentionally caused the death of another.”

Lawson's bond was set at $500,000 cash.

Crystal Rogers was last seen at her then-boyfriend, Brooks Houck's, home. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office named Houck a main suspect in the case, but he was never charged.

Two days later, police found her keys, cellphone and purse inside her abandoned Chevrolet Impala on the Bluegrass Parkway. Her mother, Sherry Ballard, believes the car, with a flat tire, was staged to throw off investigators.

Nobody has reportedly seen or heard from her since, and her body has not been found.

16 months after Rogers vanished, her father Tommy was shot and killed by an unknown gunman while hunting on his own property.

Ballard said she believes her husband was killed because the person responsible knew they would never give up searching for Rogers.

In January, Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the deaths of Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.