Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed woman on New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash that happened on New Circle Road last week.

Officers were called to the intersection of New Circle Road and Newtown Pike just before 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 22. The Fayette County Coroner's Office says the woman was walking along the right shoulder on the inner loop of West New Circle when she was hit by a passing vehicle. The coroner identified the woman who died as 51-year-old Sheila McClintock, of Lexington.

Police say with the help of a tip received by Bluegrass Crime Stoppers, investigators were able to identify and charge the driver of the vehicle. 69-year-old Gary Higgason was charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid/Assistance with Death/Serious Physical Injury.

The case remains under investigation by the Lexington Police Department Collision Reconstruction Unit.

According to Higgason's arrest citation, he will be in court on the charges on July 20.